JK Tyre Rolls Out India's First Smart Tyres; Bets On Fuel Efficiency, Exports

JK Tyre & Industries has launched India's first passenger car tyres with embedded smart sensors, moving beyond retrofitted kits to fully integrated, tech-enabled tyres, a first for the Indian auto sector.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre, said the new technology marks a major leap in intelligent mobility. "We’ve been doing smart tyres as a kit earlier, now we’ve embedded the sensors inside. This removes fitting issues and delivers more accurate readings," he said.

The new tyres, manufactured at JK Tyre’s Banmore plant in Madhya Pradesh, continuously monitor temperature, air pressure, and potential leaks through built-in sensors linked to a mobile app. "Tyres are usually a low-involvement product, but this will help customers stay more careful and proactive," he said.

The company claims the smart tyres can deliver 4–5% better fuel efficiency and improve tread life, though they cost about 14% more than standard tyres. The product will initially be available through dealerships in 14- to 17-inch sizes.

"JK Tyre is the first company in India to have sensors embedded within tyres. This is the next frontier in connected mobility," Singhania said, adding that the innovation is expected to draw strong interest from export markets.

Exports currently make up 14% of JK Tyre’s topline, and the company is developing a range of new products for Europe. "This product could see strong traction in European markets too," he said.

Singhania added that raw material prices are expected to remain rangebound this quarter, aiding stable margins.

The new embedded smart tyre launch marks a step-up from JK Tyre’s earlier TPMS-based Smart Tyre kits introduced in 2019, and underscores the company’s intent to lead India’s shift toward tech-led driving solutions.