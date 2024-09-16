JK Tyre And Industries' Board Approves Merger With Cavendish Industries

The board of directors of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. on Monday approved the merger of its unit Cavendish Industries Ltd. into the parent via a share swap agreement.

As part of the amalgamation, Cavendish Industries' shareholders will receive 92 shares of JK Tyre, which will have a face value of Rs 2 each, for every 100 shares of Rs 10 face value that they hold in the company.

This share exchange ratio is based on a report shared by PwC Business Consulting Services LLP., and a fairness opinion shared on it by ICICI Securities, JK Tyre said in an exchange filing.

The merger, which is subject to regulatory approval, will lead to a slight modification in the shareholding pattern. The promoters' stake in JK Tyre will reduce from 50.55% to 49.31% after the amalgamation, the filing added.