JK Cement Begins Construction of Rs. 3,000 Crore Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer

Speaking on the occasion, Madhavkrishna Singhania, CEO & Joint Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd., said, “The groundbreaking ceremony of our Jaisalmer plant is a proud and defining moment in JK Cement’s growth story. This facility is not just an expansion of our production capacity, but a symbol of our vision to be a trusted leader in the cement industry. With cutting-edge technology, strategic location, and a strong emphasis on sustainability, this plant will enable us to serve our customers more efficiently while creating lasting value for our stakeholders and the local community. Jaisalmer will play a vital role in shaping our future growth and in supporting India’s infrastructure and housing needs.” With this expansion, JK Cement is not only reinforcing its leadership in the markets it is available in India but also positioning itself to meet the growing cement demand spurred by government initiatives, housing, infrastructure, and industrial projects. This plant reflects the company’s long-term commitment to building sustainably, empowering communities, and delivering excellence to its customers and stakeholders.