J&K Bank Q2 Updates: Gross Advances Rise 8.3% To Rs 99,344 Crore

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.'s gross advances rose 8.3% year-on-year to Rs 99,344 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to provisional figures released by the bank on Friday.

Total deposits rose 8.96% over a year ago to Rs 1.38 lakh crore, according to an exchange filing.

CASA ratio—the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—dipped to 48.61% from 50.61% in the year ago period. A lower CASA ratio indicates that the bank relies heavily on costlier wholesale funding, which can hurt the bank's margins.

The total business of the bank has risen 9.2% at Rs 2.34 lakh crore, as of Sept. 30.