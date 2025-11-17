JioFinance App Launches New Feature To Enable Financial Tracking Through Unified Dashboard

Jio Financial Services has rolled out new updates on its financial services platform, the JioFinance app, allowing users to track their multiple financial transactions across different accounts in one place. The app, based on users' consent, will now consolidate and analyse financial information shared by users to deliver personalised insights and recommendations.

“The feature allows users to seamlessly link, view and analyse all their bank accounts, mutual funds and stock portfolios in one single place, without the hassle of viewing multiple apps,” the company announced in an exchange filing on Monday.

The feature is aimed at helping users align their day-to-day spending patterns with their long-term financial goals. With the help of advanced analytics and smart insights, the users are likely to benefit from a simplified decision-making process, it added.