JioCinema's New Re 1 Per Day Premium Plan Undercuts Netflix, Prime In India

JioCinema launched its new premium subscription plans on Thursday, with the aim of luring the masses to the content it has amassed over the past 12 months, with prices as low as Re 1 per day.

In a bid to take on Netflix and Amazon Prime, the Mukesh Ambani-led entertainment giant has introduced its cheapest plan at Rs 29 per month for any single device and a family plan at Rs 89 per month for up to four devices.

Earlier, users could stream on up to four devices simultaneously for Rs 99 a month or Rs 999 a year. The plan was also not ad-free.

However, certain select entertainment content, live programming and sports, including the ongoing Indian Premier League, will continue to be available for free streaming and, hence, will remain ad-supported.

JioCinema has expanded its partnerships with the world’s biggest entertainment studios, such as Peacock, HBO, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery, to bring content such as Game of Thrones, Barbie, and Succession, among many others, to its on-demand video platform.

"The introduction of JioCinema Premium breaks the numerous cost and quality barriers that exist in accessing premium entertainment," said Kiran Mani, chief executive at Viacom18 Digital.

"With 4K streaming, best-in-class audio, offline viewing and no device restriction, all at a customer-centric price, pricing is sure to democratise access to quality entertainment for all of India," he said.

For comparison, Netflix's mobile-only plan in India, its cheapest, costs Rs 149 a month. For Amazon, the OTT platform is bundled with Prime delivery benefits, which come in at Rs 1,499 per year, which equates to Rs 125 per month.