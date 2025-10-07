JioBlackRock Wants To Address Full Spectrum Of Investors In India: CEO On Future Strategy

JioBlackRock Asset Management Co.'s core goal is to cater to the entire investment spectrum in India and the firm's deployment strategy was deliberate and phased, according to Chief Executive Officer Sid Swaminathan.

In a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday, he also spoke about the overwhelming response to its initial fund offerings. Swaminathan also shed light on the integration of BlackRock's globally renowned technology platform, Aladdin.

"We wanted to make sure that we address the full spectrum of investors in India," he stated.

He explained the rollout and said: "We started with debt funds aimed at institutional investors, followed by index funds to offer core building blocks for retail investor portfolios, and finally introduced active equity, which is next big thing in India."