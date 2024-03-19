Jio Financial Services Invests Rs 40 Crore In Leasing Arm JLSL

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJio Financial Services Invests Rs 40 Crore In Leasing Arm JLSL
Jio Financial Services has invested Rs 40 crore in its subsidiary Jio Leasing Services Ltd, which will be involved in leasing movable assets.

19 Mar 2024, 09:58 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Jio Financial Services listing ceremony. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
File photo of Jio Financial Services listing ceremony. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Jio Financial Services on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 40 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Jio Leasing Services Ltd which has been formed for undertaking leasing of movable assets activity.

The company on Tuesday subscribed to 4,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of JLSL for cash at par aggregating Rs 40 crore for its business purposes, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

"No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the above transaction," it said.

The subsidiary will be engaged in the business of leasing of all types of movable assets, it added.

