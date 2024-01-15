Jio Financial Q3 Profit Drops, Kesoram Industries Revenue Falls — Earnings Wrap

Jio Financial Services Ltd.'s profit declined in the third quarter.

The company's standalone bottom line fell 20.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 70.48 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The decline in profit was largely due to higher other operating expenses, which rose 69.2% sequentially to Rs 22 crore.

