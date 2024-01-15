Jio Financial Q3 Profit Drops, Kesoram Industries Revenue Falls — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Monday.
Jio Financial Services Ltd.'s profit declined in the third quarter.
The company's standalone bottom line fell 20.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 70.48 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The decline in profit was largely due to higher other operating expenses, which rose 69.2% sequentially to Rs 22 crore.
Kesoram Industries Ltd.'s revenue fell 2.59% to Rs 960.65 crore as against Rs 986.12 crore over the same period last year. Ebitda jumped 27.66% to Rs 107.75 crore, in comparison with Rs 79.7 crore year-on-year. The net loss of the company was Rs 48.86 crore, as against Rs 47.98 crore last year.
Jio Financial Services Q3 FY24 (Standalone, QoQ)
Total income at Rs 134.08 crore vs Rs 148.9 crore, down 10%.
Net profit at Rs 70.48 crore vs Rs 88.76 crore, down 20.6%.
Angel One Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income at Rs 1,055.6 crore vs Rs 756.3 crore, up 39.57% YoY.
Net profit at Rs 262.8 crore vs Rs 226.7 crore, up 15.92% YoY.
Choice International Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 209.78 crore vs Rs 98.43 crore, up 113% YoY.
Net profit at Rs 40.28 crore vs Rs 13.9 crore, up 190%.
Kesoram Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 960.65 crore vs Rs 986.12 crore, down 2.59%.
Net loss at Rs 48.86 crore vs loss of Rs 47.98 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 101.75 crore vs Rs 79.7 crore, up 27.66%.
Margin at 10.59% vs 8.08%.