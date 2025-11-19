Jio Expands AI Offer, Makes Gemini 3 Pro Free For All Unlimited 5G Customers

Jio has rolled out a major update to its AI lineup, and it’s a significant one. The company is now offering the Jio Gemini Pro Plan free of cost to everyone on an unlimited 5G plan.

In simple terms, every Jio 5G user will now get access to Google’s latest Gemini 3 model, a big upgrade thanks to its improved reasoning, stronger multilingual performance, and noticeably faster replies.

The announcement comes right after Google officially introduced Gemini 3 along with a fresh batch of enhancements aimed at everyday AI workflows and content creation.

Until now, Jio’s free Gemini access was restricted to younger users, but this move opens the door for the entire unlimited 5G customer base. It fits neatly into Jio’s broader push to make advanced AI tools more accessible across the country, giving millions of people a chance to try out high-end AI features without paying anything extra.

According to Jio, all unlimited 5G users will get the Gemini Pro Plan at no extra charge for 18 months. If bought separately, the plan is worth Rs 35,100. The benefit goes live on Nov. 19, and users can activate it instantly by tapping the “Claim Now” option in the MyJio app.

The Reliance-Google offer includes higher access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, and 2 TB of cloud storage, etc.

Reliance also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to widen access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, known as Tensor Processing Units.

This is intended by them to help more organizations "train and deploy larger, more complex AI models, as well as deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects and accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem."