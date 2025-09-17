Jio BlackRock Sees India Mutual Fund Industry Tripling By 2032

BlackRock Inc.’s India venture with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s group expects the nearly $900 billion local mutual fund industry to expand up to threefold over the next seven years, fueled by record inflows from domestic investors and a robust economy.

Participation in Indian financial markets is starting to increase rapidly, much of that driven by digital platforms, according to Sid Swaminathan, chief executive officer of Jio BlackRock Asset Management, an equal alliance between Ambani’s Jio Financial Services Ltd. and the world’s largest asset manager.

Asia’s richest man is seeking to reshape India’s financial services industry by leveraging his vast telecom and retail empire. For BlackRock, the tie-up marks a return to money management in the world’s fastest-growing major economy after its exit in 2018.

The move coincides with a shift in household savings — once tied-up in gold and property — toward financial markets. The change has fueled an explosive growth in the domestic mutual fund sector, with assets more than doubling over the past five years.

“Being in India at this point in its economic journey, there are so many tailwinds in our favor,” Swaminathan, who joined the venture after a 20-year stint with BlackRock in London, told Bloomberg News in an interview.

India’s equity markets have more than doubled to $5.3 trillion over the last five years, drawing millions of retail investors. But Jio BlackRock faces stiff competition from entrenched fund houses backed by major lenders such as HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India, which command big distribution networks that reach small towns and villages. Online investment platforms such as Groww and Zerodha are also fueling the boom in direct mutual fund sales.