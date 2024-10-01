Jindal Steel To Be India's Fourth Largest Steel Producer Post Capacity Expansion

Jindal Steel currently has a total crude steel and finished steel capacity of 9.6 million tonne and 7.25 million tonne, respectively. This is set to rise to 15.9 million tonne and 13.25 million tonne, respectively.

The company has guided a total capex of Rs 31,000 crore towards capacity expansion and new projects. As of fiscal ended March, the company has spent around Rs 15,000 crore of the announced capex. The company plans to incur the remaining capital expenditure over the next three years.

While the capacity expansion at the Angul facility has faced delays, the expansions are expected to come on stream in phases by the June 30, 2026, compared to the earlier estimate of 2025-end. However, it is to be noted that the majority of the capacity will be commissioned during the financial year ending March 2026.