Jindal Stainless To Invest Rs 5,400 Crore In Acquisitions, Capacity Expansion

About 90% of the investments announced will be completed through internal accrual, while the rest will be done via borrowing, Jindal said. The expansions mark Jindal Stainless’s growth plans for the next three years, he said.

In terms of the demand scenario, Jindal said there is a rebound being witnessed across US and Europe. “We’re seeing a demand rebound starting the April quarter, across markets like Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain. Shipping charges continue to remain elevated due to the Red Sea crisis.”

Stainless steel dumping is continuing from China and there is a need to impose duties, according to him. “Protection is required from the government’s end in this matter,” he said.