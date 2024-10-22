Jindal Group Set To Scale Cement Capacity To 7 MnTPA With Rs 2,200 Crore Outlay

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power were trading 3.35% lower to Rs 917.95 apiece, compared to 0.79% decline at the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 2:08 p.m.

It has risen 38.53% in the last 12 months and 22.58% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.44 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.50.

Nineteen out of the 27 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 14.8%.