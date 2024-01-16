JFL To Acquire Remaining 45.33% Shares Of DP Eurasia Through 85.1 Million Euro Open Offer

After closing of the offer on Jan. 31, 2024, JFN after having 'expectedly acquired' more than or equal to 85% shareholding in DP Eurasia, said it would be able be "fulfil one of the key objectives of open offer to effect the delisting of DP Eurasia from London Stock Exchange."

"The Independent Directors of DP Eurasia agree with JFN that the success of the DP Eurasia business may be better served through private ownership and therefore support JFN’s intention to delist DP Eurasia," said JFL.