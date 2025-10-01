Jet Fuel Price Jumps In October: Airlines Face Higher Fuel Costs, Chennai Sees Highest ATF Rate

Following the revision, the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel per Kilolitre in India’s major metro cities is as follows.

In Chennai the prices stand at Rs 97,302.14/KL which is the highest among the four metros. In Kolkata, the prices are at Rs 96,816.58/KL while in Delhi, the price has been hiked to Rs 93,766.02/KL.

In Mumbai, the prices after the upward revision stands at Rs 87,714.39/KL. This adjustment reflects the monthly review of international crude oil benchmarks and foreign exchange rates, which primarily determine domestic jet fuel costs.