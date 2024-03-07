Jeff Bezos Loses World's Richest Person Title To LVMH's Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault is the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest maker of luxury goods.It sells luxury products, including Louis Vuitton leather goods, TAG Heuer watches and Dom Perignon champagne.

Bernard Arnault's Early Education and Professional Life

Born to an industrial family in Roubaix, France, on March 5, 1949, 75-year old Arnault attended the Roubaix lycée and the Faidherbe lycée in Lille during his early education days. He then went on to study at the Ecole Polytechnique - one of the top universities in France which specialises in science and engineering and is a founding member of the Polytechnic Institute of Paris.

The LVMH CEO began his professional career as an engineer with the Ferret-Savinel construction company and was promoted to various executive management positions before becoming chairman of the company in 1978. He stayed at the company till 1984.

In 1989, Arnault became the majority shareholder of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, creating the world’s leading luxury products group. He has been chairman and CEO of the company since then.

Bernard Arnault's Personal Life

Arnault has five children - Delphine, Antoine, Alexandre, Frédéric, and Jean. Delphine and Antoine are from his first marriage to Anne Dewavrin, from whom he separated in 1990. His sons, Alexandre, Frédéric, and Jean, are from his marriage to Hélène Mercier. Arnault also has four grandchildren, two from his son, Antoine, and two from his daughter, Delphine.

All five of Arnault's children and his niece, Stephanie Watine Arnault, have official roles in brands controlled by his empire.

Delphine is the chief executive officer of the luxury brand, Dior. Alexandre is the EVP of Tiffany & Co., Frédéric is the CEO of TAG Heuer, and Jean is the director of watchmaking marketing and development at Louis Vuitton. Arnault's daughter, Delphine, has been the partner of Xavier Niel, a French billionaire businessman.