Jeff Bezos' Fortune Jumps $10 Billion In A Day As OpenAI Deal Boosts Amazon Stock

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos saw his personal net worth grow by an estimated $10 billion in a single day after a major cloud computing deal between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI sent Amazon’s stock (AMZN) climbing.

The stock rose approximately 4% to close at a record high on Monday, following the announcement of a massive $38 billion seven-year strategic partnership. The agreement names AWS as a key cloud provider for OpenAI, developer of the popular ChatGPT service. This grants the AI company access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s specialised Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) for training and running its large AI models.

According to Forbes, Bezos, who holds 8% equity in Amazon, saw his net worth rise $9.8 billion, more than 3.8%, as of Monday afternoon. His net worth is worth an estimated $264.1 billion as of around 3:20 p.m. EST on Monday.