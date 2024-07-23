Jeet Adani Secures Eighth Spot In Economic Times '40 Under Forty' List For 2024

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airports, is among the top 10 on the Economic Times' '40 Under Forty' list this year. He holds the eighth spot among the top business leaders.

He joined the Adani Group in 2019 and started his career in the group's CFO's office, looking at strategic finance, capital markets and governance policy. Jeet is also spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as Adani Digital Labs.

The youngest son of business tycoon Gautam Adani completed his education at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Kartikeya Kaji, partner, Vitruvian Partners; Kundhavi Ramachandra, partner, Technology Consulting, EY India; and Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company, are among the other top leaders who are part of the list.

Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder of Razorpay and Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, have also made it to the '40 Under Forty' list.