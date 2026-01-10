Jeep Is The Rare Car Brand That’s Cutting Prices Right Now

“We did this on every car,” Bob Broderdorf, Jeep’s chief executive officer, said in an interview. “This is us giving back to the customer the things that make Jeep Jeep.”

While the initial response has been tepid — Jeep’s US sales rose just 1% last year — stabilizing the brand has been a top priority for Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa. The dramatic decline his predecessor Carlos Tavares presided over was one of the biggest black marks on his record and contributed to his sudden exit just over a year ago.

Thus far at least, Jeep is a rare case, with few auto brands lowering sticker prices. Manufacturers keep charging more in part because the Trump administration’s tariffs have raised costs. But with the average new vehicle hovering near $50,000 — up from around $35,000 only a decade ago — more carmakers will be tempted to relent as industry sales slow.

“Stellantis found out pretty quickly, if we cut costs, cut content and jack up prices for the typical consumer, we lose,” said Erin Keating, an executive analyst at market researcher Cox Automotive. “They have had to do a structural reset simply because the rest of the market was humming along and they were tanking.”

Jeep’s peak in the US coincided with the end of an era for its then-parent, Fiat Chrysler. In 2018, the year longtime Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne died following complications from surgery, the company sold just shy of 1 million Jeeps in America.

That same year, Ford Motor Co. announced plans to phase out almost all of its passenger car models, tilting its lineup toward sport utility vehicles. The revival of the Bronco and a broader industry influx of higher-margin SUVs steadily chipped away at Jeep’s position.

Questionable product decisions also didn’t help. Jeep discontinued what had been one of its top-sellers, the Cherokee, in 2023. By the following year, Jeep’s US sales had fallen 40%.