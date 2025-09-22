JBM Electric Vehicles Enters UAE Market In Partnership With Al Habtoor Motors

On Monday, the electric bus maker JBM Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. announced plans to launch its e-buses in the UAE market. The company will do so in a partnership with Dubai-based automobile distributor Al Habtoor Motors, PTI reported.

It furth said that under this partnership, Al Habtoor Motors will serve as the exclusive importer and distributor of JBM's electric buses, supporting nationwide deployment and service infrastructure in the UAE, the company said.

"The UAE is a strategic market for JBM Electric Vehicles... We are eager to contribute to the UAE government's vision of sustainable transport," said Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JBM Auto as per PTI.

Al Habtoor Motors announced plans to roll out electric buses across various segments, including urban transit, staff transportation, school routes, airport tarmac operations, and intercity tourist travel.

In partnership with its collaborator, the company aims to support the UAE’s ‘Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative’ by introducing advanced electric mobility solutions that reduce emissions, lower operational costs, and modernize public transportation across the region, as per PTI.

'With JBM's proven EV technology and our strong local expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver reliable and future-ready transportation solutions across the UAE,' said Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO, Al Habtoor Motors, as per PTI.

Last year, JBM Electric Vehicles signed an agreement with LeafyBus for supplying 200 electric buses in the next two years. Under the agreement, JBM Electric Vehicles was to deliver 200 electric intercity buses comprising 150 high-end electric luxury intercity coaches and 50 e-buses tailored for staff and tourist applications.