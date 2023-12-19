JB Pharma Inks Rs 1,089 Crore Pacts With Novartis For Select Ophthalmology Brands

On the reasons for the acquisition, the company said"Ophthalmology is one of the fastest growing therapies in the Indian pharma market and this deal will catapult JB Pharma to among the leading players in the ophthalmology segment."

Overall, JB Pharma said the ophthalmology market is a structurally attractive market and major players have registered over 10% value growth with structural tailwinds such as higher cataract surgeries driven by increased infrastructure and rising affordability, growth of 50-plus population and significant under-penetration.