JB Chemicals Guides For 25-27% Ebidta Margin In FY25

Growth in the India business, which came in at 14% in Q3, was led by the chronic segment, said Chopra.

The company aims to increase the share of chronic segment in their portfolio from 52% to 60%, with the help of existing and niche products that it has acquired.

"Chronic, as a business, has better margins and is a refill business since patients have to continue medication," he said.

Share of chronic in the overall Indian pharmaceutical market is at 40% currently.

The company's near-term aim is to be in the top 10, in the prescription segment in India, from the current 16th position.