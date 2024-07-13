"Japan’s Softbank has completely divested its stake in One97 Communication, Paytm's parent company. As per Paytm’s shareholding data, SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has sold off its remaining 1.4% stake in the company.The Japanese conglomerate has been continuously divesting its stake in the fintech giant. It had a 12.88% stake in Paytm at the end of FY23 which was brought down to 1.4% in March 2024. During its IPO in November 2021, the Japanese giant held nearly 18% of Paytm’s total’s shares.The total foreign direct investment in Paytm also shrank by 2% between March 2024 and June 2024.In the first quarter of FY2025, domestic mutual funds, spearheaded by Nippon India Mutual Fund and Mirae Mutual Fund, increased their shareholding by 0.65%, reaching 6.80%."