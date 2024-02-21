Japan Bets $67 Billion To Become A Global Chip Powerhouse Once Again

Japan’s new chip strategy has two main strands. First, the country is seeking to reestablish itself as a prime location for manufacturing legacy chips by luring to Japan the biggest foreign names in the industry with generous subsidies of up to half of the set-up costs.The second and more ambitious part of the strategy is the Rapidus project in Hokkaido aimed at restoring Japan’s place as a player at the forefront of silicon-chip wizardry.“Why do we do so much for chips? Honestly, that’s because there’s the US-China confrontation,” said Kazumi Nishikawa, principal director of economic security policy at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and one of the architects of the strategy. “If chip supplies from Taiwan halt, there will be negative impacts of trillions of dollars everywhere and economies will collapse.”