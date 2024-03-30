Fertility Startups In Japan Step In As Treatment Demand Soars

Demand for infertility treatment is high in Japan, where the number of live births fell for eight straight years to another record low last year. One in 4.4 couples in Japan has undergone tests or treatment for infertility, and the number of babies resulting from assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization stood at one in 11.6 in 2021. The country is home to the world’s second-highest number of assisted reproductive technology cycles after China, according to the International Committee for Monitoring Assisted Reproductive Technologies.