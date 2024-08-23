Janmashtami 2024 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On August 26?
Regardless of whether banks are open or closed, customers will have access to internet and mobile banking on all days.
Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the birth of lord Krishna who is believed to be the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is celebrated by Hindus with great devotion and enthusiasm. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26.
Several devotees visit Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka during this period to participate in the grand Janmashtami celebrations held there.
As far as banks are concerned, August 24 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which means banks will be closed. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.
However, banks in some cities will be closed on account of Krishna Janmashtami on August 26.
This includes Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chandigarh (Punjab and Haryana), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Shillong (Meghalaya), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).
According to RBI norms, holidays are segregated under three categories - 'Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks’ Closing of Accounts'.
August had 13 bank holidays, inclusive of the second and fourth Saturdays. Here are the bank holidays for September:
September 4 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Guwahati for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.
September 7 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities for Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi.
September 14 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Kochi for Karma Puja/First Onam.
September 16 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other cities for Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad.
September 17 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, and Raipur for Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi).
September 18 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Pang-Lhabsol.
September 20 (Friday): Banks will be closed following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in Srinagar and Jammu.
September 21 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.
September 23 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Srinagar and Jammu for the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.