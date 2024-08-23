Janmashtami 2024 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On August 26?

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the birth of lord Krishna who is believed to be the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is celebrated by Hindus with great devotion and enthusiasm. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26.

Several devotees visit Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka during this period to participate in the grand Janmashtami celebrations held there.

As far as banks are concerned, August 24 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which means banks will be closed. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.