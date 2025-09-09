Jane Street Faces Off With SEBI In Securities Appellate Tribunal

A three-member appeals court bench will begin hearings on Tuesday between Jane Street Group LLC and India’s market regulator, in a closely watched case with broad implications for the world’s biggest equity derivatives market.

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, presiding at the Securities Appellate Tribunal, will consider whether to admit Jane Street’s appeal against a July interim order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which accused the US trading giant of manipulative practices.

The New York-based firm filed its appeal last week, claiming SEBI denied it access to crucial documents needed to defend against the allegations. It also sought a halt on further regulatory action until its appeal is resolved.

The case has become a flashpoint between one of Wall Street’s most successful trading firms and the regulator of the world’s top destination for derivatives by contracts traded. Its outcome could have implications for other global quantitative players such as Jump Trading, Citadel Securities, and IMC Trading operating in India.

On Tuesday, Jane Street is expected to ask the bench for a pause in the investigation if the court decides it needs more time to assess whether SEBI is obstructing its defense by not sharing some documents. Typically, the first hearing sets a roadmap, with the court summoning the market watchdog to respond to the allegations at a later date.