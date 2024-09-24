Jana Small Finance Bank Launches 'Liquid Plus' Fixed Deposit With 6.75% Interest Rate

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. on Tuesday announced the launch of its new 'Liquid Plus' Fixed Deposit scheme. The scheme will offer an attractive interest rate of 6.75% per annum for tenures ranging from seven to 180 days, according to its media statement.

Retail investors can deposit a minimum of Rs 10 lakh and a maximum up to Rs 3 crore to avail themselves of the benefit under the new interest rate scheme.

For bulk deposits, it applies to amounts between Rs 3 crore and Rs 200 crore per customer, the statement said.

The liquid plus fixed deposit aims to facilitate easy and appealing short-term fund deployment with higher returns, responding to customer feedback on the need for short-term investment options, it said.