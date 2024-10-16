Jamshyd Godrej Breaks Down India's Net Zero Target — 'Doable In 5-Year Chunks'

While India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 remains a long-term goal, there should be a focus on shorter targets, according to Jamshyd Godrej, chairman, CII- Sorabji Green Business Centre and chairman and managing director of Godrej & Boyce.

"As you know we have committed to 70 (2070). It is 50 years away. Do not think of it as 50 years away, think of it as target for next five years. Break it up into five year chunks and the government has already come with an idea that by 2030 let's do this...That's the way to look at net zero, there is no other way to do it...Break it down to doable chunks and doable time periods," he told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview.

Despite India's push for renewable energy, the continued reliance on coal raises concerns. Growing demand for electricity necessitates coal as a backup, Godrej said acknowledging the paradox. "The fact is if we do not have coal fire power, we will have black outs and brown outs. With our economy growing the way it is growing—and it will grow faster—the demand for electricity is going to grow significantly...If renewable energy is not able to keep up with growth requirements, then what other choice do we have?...Look at states like Jharkhand. Their economy is dependent on coal."

However, he also emphasised on the need for significant investments in renewable energy to meet future energy demands.