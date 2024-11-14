Jakson Green Successfully Synthesises Methanol From CO2 At NTPC Plant In MP

Bikesh Ogra, CEO and Managing Director, Jakson Green said, "We partnered with NTPC in bringing this transformative project to life. This project marks the first instance of producing methanol from captured carbon, and it will also stand as the inaugural commissioned project in the Indian green molecule space."

EKS Sreekumar, Head of Strategy at Jakson Green said the company played the role of EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) player for the project located in Madhya Pradesh.