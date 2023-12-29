Jai Balaji Industries Shares Jumped 13 Times This Year — Multibagger Stock

Shares of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. have surged over 13 times this year after the company enhanced operational efficiency.

The company's capital expenditure plans amount to approximately Rs 1,000 crore, and no debt has been incurred for this capital expenditure, said Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Jajodia. Peak revenue is projected to reach around Rs 9,000–10,000 crore, he said.

The steel manufacturer's turnaround commenced after the financial restructuring that took place with the banks, he told NDTV Profit on The Multibagger Show

"Because of the past ethical conduct with the stakeholders, we got a lot of support from stakeholders and banks as well. The turnaround started in the year 2019."

"The only debt on the books is of Tata Capital, and the amount is approximately Rs 560 crore. The repayment schedule spans around three years, but a repayment is also under consideration," Jajodia said.