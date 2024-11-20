'Join Us For...': Jaguar Responds To Elon Musk Mocking Its New Logo
Jaguar's new ad surprisingly did not feature any of the company's luxury vehicles, confusing netizens and drawing the satirical comment from Musk.
British luxury carmaker Jaguar has responded with a humorous reply to Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocking its rebranding video unveiling the company's new logo. The video hints at the carmaker’s focus on vibrant visualisation and aesthetics.
Jaguar revealed its new logo on Tuesday in an advertisement shared on social media. The latest ad drew a response from billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk albeit for the wrong reasons.
Commenting on the ad posted on Jaguar's official account on X, Musk wrote, "Do you sell cars?"
Jaguar's latest advertisement features a diverse cast of models wearing vibrant clothes that resonate with the company's focus on aesthetics.
The ad focuses on vivid visuals, using bold taglines including "live vivid," "delete ordinary," "copy nothing" and "break moulds," as the models walk around in techno-inspired outfits.
However, the ad surprisingly did not feature any of Jaguar's luxury vehicles, confusing netizens and drawing the satirical comment from Musk.
Watch the video here:
Following Musk's comment on the post, Jaguar replied to the Tesla CEO with a witty response.
"Yes. We'd love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December? Warmest regards, Jaguar," it said.
Yes.— Jaguar (@Jaguar) November 19, 2024
We'd love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December?
Warmest regards,
Jaguar
Jaguar's new logo has stylised in both capital and small letters, written as "JaGUar".
"It is a powerful celebration of modernism – geometric form, symmetry and simplicity – demonstrating the unexpected by seamlessly blending upper and lowercase characters in visual harmony, the company said about its new logo.
However, the internet was not too impressed about the ad as well as the shift. Users argued that the video was overly focussed on style and lacked substance. Netizens were confused about the lack of cars in the video, with many wondering if it was a fashion show.
"Fire your marketing team and drop the woke stuff," one user said.
LOL WHAT WAS WRONG WITH THE OLD LOGO ??— AKCapStrat (@AKCapStrat) November 19, 2024
!!! IT WAS GREAT !!!
"Ummm hello. I am currently a Jag owner and this is beyond ridiculous. Where are the cars? Isn't that what you do? This will cause me to not go forward with y'all when it's time to trade mine in. What a joke you've become,” another commented.
Ummm hello. I am currently a Jag owner and this is beyond ridiculous. Where are the cars? Isnât that what you do? This will cause me to not go forward with yâall when itâs time to trade mine in. What a joke youâve become.— Patriotic Warrior (@Radarflyingmama) November 19, 2024
"Where are the cars," a third asked, to which Jaguar replied that the company was "setting the stage".
Some users even mocked the logo of the brand.
"This is so bad! The classic logo is better!" one of them said on X.
The new ad and the rebranding is part of Jaguar's plans to move towards an electric vehicle (EV) future. The automaker plans to offer an entire range of EV models by 2025 by slowly phasing out internal combustion engines.