'Join Us For...': Jaguar Responds To Elon Musk Mocking Its New Logo

British luxury carmaker Jaguar has responded with a humorous reply to Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocking its rebranding video unveiling the company's new logo. The video hints at the carmaker’s focus on vibrant visualisation and aesthetics.

Jaguar revealed its new logo on Tuesday in an advertisement shared on social media. The latest ad drew a response from billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk albeit for the wrong reasons.

Commenting on the ad posted on Jaguar's official account on X, Musk wrote, "Do you sell cars?"