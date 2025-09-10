Business NewsBusinessJaguar Land Rover Says Some Customer Data Hit By Cyberattack
ADVERTISEMENT

Jaguar Land Rover Says Some Customer Data Hit By Cyberattack

JLR is the latest major UK business to suffer this year at the hands of hackers following cyberattacks at Marks & Spencer Group Plc and other retailers.

10 Sep 2025, 04:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The manufacturer of Range Rover and Land Rover sport utility vehicles said it was informing the relevant regulators after discovering some data was affected. (Source: Bloomberg)</p></div>
The manufacturer of Range Rover and Land Rover sport utility vehicles said it was informing the relevant regulators after discovering some data was affected. (Source: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Jaguar Land Rover said some customer data has been compromised after the British carmaker was hit by a cyberattack that’s derailed production and sales.

The manufacturer of Range Rover and Land Rover sport utility vehicles said it was informing the relevant regulators after discovering some data was affected. Companies must inform the UK Information Commissioner’s Office if such information is stolen or face fines.

“Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted,” a JLR spokesperson said in a statement. “We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses.”

JLR is the latest major UK business to suffer this year at the hands of hackers following cyberattacks at Marks & Spencer Group Plc and other retailers.

ALSO READ

Jaguar Land Rover Cyber Attack: Production, Retail Operations Disrupted
Opinion
Jaguar Land Rover Cyber Attack: Production, Retail Operations Disrupted
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT