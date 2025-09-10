Jaguar Land Rover Says Some Customer Data Hit By Cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover said some customer data has been compromised after the British carmaker was hit by a cyberattack that’s derailed production and sales.

The manufacturer of Range Rover and Land Rover sport utility vehicles said it was informing the relevant regulators after discovering some data was affected. Companies must inform the UK Information Commissioner’s Office if such information is stolen or face fines.

“Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted,” a JLR spokesperson said in a statement. “We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses.”

JLR is the latest major UK business to suffer this year at the hands of hackers following cyberattacks at Marks & Spencer Group Plc and other retailers.