J&J To Buy Shockwave For $13 Billion In Medical Device Play

J&J has been rapidly building its portfolio in both medical technology and drug development to help prepare for the impending loss of exclusivity for Stelara, its top-selling drug for psoriasis, in the US next year. In January, the company agreed to pay about $2 billion for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to gain antibody-drug conjugates — therapies that deliver high doses directly to tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues.