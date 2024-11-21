It's Trent Trending As Nykaa, Titan, And Dmart Follow, Indicates Morgan Stanley Report

Morgan Stanley’s retail check for the September quarter has highlighted varying demand trends across key players in the Indian retail market.

According to the analysis, Westside and Zudio handler, Trent is leading the pack, outperforming peers in terms of demand trends. The company showed robust performance with double-digit like-for-like growth and a 40% year-on-year revenue increase, although it missed analyst expectations slightly.

Following Trent, Nykaa posted a more modest growth trajectory, with its fashion segment showing a 10% YoY increase in gross merchandise value, far below its typical average of 26% growth in the past four quarters.

Titan Co., benefiting from strong gold demand post the government’s customs duty cut, witnessed a 24% YoY growth in domestic revenue. However, the retail space for jewellery has become increasingly competitive, impacting margins.

In the grocery segment, DMart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd. reported a 14% YoY increase in sales, with like-for-like growth slowing to 5.5%, down from 9.1% in the previous quarter, largely due to intensifying competition from online grocery formats.