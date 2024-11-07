ITI-Led Consortium Emerges As Lowest Bidder For Rs 3,022-Crore BharatNet Project

ITI Ltd. and its consortium partner emerged as the lowest bidder for a BharatNet phase-3 project worth Rs 3,022 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the project in Himachal Pradesh for package no. 8, and in West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands for package no. 9, it said.

The ITI-led consortium succeeded in these two packages out of 11 packages for which tender was opened till now out of a total of 16 packages covering the length and breadth of the country, the filing said.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. had invited tenders for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of the middle-mile network of BharatNet in the 16 packages or circles. BharatNet phase-3 project is envisaged for the development of the middle-mile network of BharatNet on design, build, operate and maintain model.