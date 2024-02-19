ITDC Looking For New Business Opportunities, Strengthening Regional Offices: MD

On the new business opportunities, he said, "We have won a bid for a new duty free shop at the Vizag (Visakhapatnam) airport. We participated in the competitive bid and we have won it. It is a new thing which is coming up very soon."

Sharing plans to strengthen India Tourism Development Corporation's regional offices to expand its business, he said at present the staffing at the company's offices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata is not reasonably strong with only one officer stationed in these regional offices.