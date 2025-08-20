ITD Cementation India Changes Name To Cemindia Projects

ITD Cementation India Ltd. has changed its name to Cemindia Projects Ltd., the company informed through an exchange filing on Wednesday after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the name change.

"This is to inform you that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Office of the Central Processing Centre, has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 19th August, 2025, consequent upon change of name of the Company from ITD Cementation India Limited to Cemindia Projects Limited," the filing stated.

The company also said that it is in the "process of submitting the necessary application in this behalf to the Stock Exchanges in due course."

The cement maker declared its financial results for the first quarter of FY26 on July 30 and reported a 37% rise in net profit. The company's bottom line rose to Rs 137.2 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 100.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 6.8% to Rs 2,542.37 crore versus Rs 2,381.49 crore.

ITD Cementation's consolidated order book stood at Rs 18,820 crore in the quarter ended June 30 and it received orders worth over Rs 2,900 crore in April-June period of fiscal 2026.

Shares of ITD Cementation closed 2.93% lower at Rs 770.70 apiece on the NSE. Out of the four analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one maintains 'hold', and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 13.8%.