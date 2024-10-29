ITD Cementation CFO Hopeful Of Faster Growth Post Adani Group's Stake Acquisition

ITD Cementation India Ltd. is set to receive a major boost from the recently announced acquisition by Adani Group company Renew Exim DMCC.

Prasad Patwardhan, chief financial officer of ITD Cementation India, told NDTV Profit that the onboarding of the Adani Group firm as a promoter will increase the company's visibility.

Renew Exim DMCC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 46.64% stake in the civil, infrastructure, and EPC project service provider from its promoter, Italian-Thai Development Public Co., for nearly Rs 3,204 crore.

Further, it will pick up another 26% stake in the engineering and construction company through an open offer. In total, the Adani Group company will acquire a 73% stake in ITD Cementation India for approximately Rs 5,759 crore.

Patwardhan added that this rejig in the structure and the government’s enhanced focus on infrastructure will boost ITD Cementation India’s growth prospects.

“Last year, we grew at about 40% plus and maintaining that top line growth can be difficult. But given the focus on infrastructure development and the new promoters coming into the company, we expect the pace of work to pick up,” he said.

“We will continue to execute the projects as we have done in the past and hopefully the growth rate in the current year will be better than what we have seen,” the CFO added.