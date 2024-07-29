ITD Cementation Bags Rs 1,237 Crore Contract For New Delhi Residential Project

ITD Cementation India Ltd. informed the exchanges on Monday that it has bagged an order worth Rs 1,237 crore for constructing a residential colony in New Delhi.

On July 3, the engineering and construction company announced that its promoter shareholder, Italian Thai Development Public Co., which owns a 46.64% stake as of March, is exploring a potential divestment of their holding.

That values Italian Thai's shares at Rs 4,596.89 crore as of July 3.

On June 26, the company had bagged a marine contract worth approximately Rs 1,082 crore for constructing a third berth and additional works at the Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat.

Shares of ITD Cementation closed 1.32% higher at Rs 510.60 apiece, as compared to a 0.03% advance in the BSE Sensex.