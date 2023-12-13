ITC's Cigarette-Business Volumes Rebound To Peak Levels

Sales volumes of ITC Ltd.'s cigarettes have posted a robust recovery as it reached near its peak level that was seen in financial year 2013, thanks to rational taxation, rollout of new variants and a dip in illicit trade.

Cigarette volumes had declined 20% between fiscal 2013 and 2019–20 due to a sharp rise in taxes. However, the company managed to claw back sales from illicit trade from fiscal 2022 as the taxes remained relatively stable and due to portfolio interventions. The cigarette volumes in 2022–23 were 0.96 times of fiscal 2013, according to an investor presentation.

"The focus remains on maximising cigarette potential within the tobacco basket, reinforcing market standing and towards portfolio intervention in differentiated formats to counter illicit," ITC Chairperson Sanjiv Puri said.

The per-capita consumption of cigarettes in India is one of the lowest in the world. The legal cigarette accounts for mere 9% of the total tobacco consumption, which translates to 80% of the tax revenue. Other forms of tobacco like biri and illicit cigarettes account for a third of legal cigarettes.

ITC is a leader in every market with its micro-market strategy, price laddering and regional customisation. It has a leading local brand in every geography— Navy Cut, Bristol, Capstan, Flake, American Club, Silk Cut, Scissors and Players.

The new launches in the cigarette segment have increased five times over the last five years, now accounting for 17% of overall volumes, ITC said.

Gold Flake is ITC’s largest trademark. The new launches over the last five years account for 19% of Gold Flake's portfolio, according to the presentation. The company has recently launched Gold Flake Mixpod and Indie Mint, leveraging ITC's capabilities in advanced-filter technology and capsule manufacturing.

The other flagship brand, Classic, has been present in the market for more than 40 years. Over the last five years, Classic has launched four new variants, which contribute 25% of the classic portfolio.

"As the government is losing large revenue from illicit trades, we are hopeful about some strict actions," Sachin Bobade, vice president of research at Dolat Capital Research & Development, said in a note after attending the investor meet. "However, we remain negative on volume performance until firm action by the government."