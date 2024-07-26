ITC To Launch Nutrition Brand For Consumers Aged Above 40 Years

ITC Ltd. will launch a new nutrition brand, Right Shift, aimed at consumers aged 40 and older, its Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said on Friday.

Right Shift will offer targeted nutrition solutions designed to enhance strength and energy. The brand is expected to be rolled out in the next 10 days, Puri said. “The products are built on proprietary formulations developed at our Life Sciences and Technology Centre, and I want to emphasise that they are entirely natural,” Puri said.

He said the Right Shift initiative will initially debut with a range of products spanning beverages, meals, and snacks, with plans to expand the portfolio gradually. The introduction of Right Shift aligns with ITC’s sustained emphasis on the health and nutrition sector over the past several years. In the last year, the company has rolled out nearly 100 new products, many of which cater to evolving demands within the health and nutrition landscape.

The Kolkata-based conglomerate entered the health food market in 2019 with the launch of baked chips under the Bingo brand. Since then, it has introduced healthier alternatives across its various food lines and has made significant investments in its millet offerings, actively expanding this portfolio.