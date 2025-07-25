ITC To Invest Rs 20,000 Crore In New Manufacturing Units In Medium Term, Says Chairman Puri

ITC Ltd. plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in the medium term to ramp up manufacturing footprint across businesses, Chairman Sanjiv Puri said on Friday.

The FMCG major has already set up eight new manufacturing facilities in recent years as part of its growth strategy, and the additional investment will aid the company's efforts to further scale new horizons, he told shareholders while speaking at the 114th annual general meeting.

Puri underlined the challenges to business in current times. "Geopolitical conflicts, elevated uncertainty in trade policies, the accelerated climate crisis, rapidly changing consumer preferences and regulations, and the societal impact of dynamically evolving areas such as artificial intelligence are today raising significant concerns."

Calling for efforts to redefine growth, he said that ITC's "Next Strategy" has set out to redefine the next horizon of growth and competitiveness.

"The two key pillars of this strategy are creation of a future-ready portfolio and the need to build anti-fragile supply chains," Puri said, adding that the company is building a portfolio across all businesses to win "the markets of tomorrow." ITC is also setting up an integrated consumer goods manufacturing plant in Sandila, Uttar Pradesh.