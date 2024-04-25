ITC To Expand Its Hospitality Business With Focus On Overseas Markets

Citing the example of Nepal, Puri said, "We started with other businesses and are now looking at hospitality (there). Here (in Sri Lanka) we have started with hospitality...as we explore and understand the place, we will look at possibilities in some of our other sectors as well." On overseas expansion of the hospitality business, while the company's focus is more on 'proximal markets', he said, "We are open to it if there are some interesting opportunities beyond it. We will certainly be interested in pursuing that." When asked if ITC is looking at the Middle East as a market for the hospitality business, he said it is a vibrant economy right now with terrific growth plans and 'if opportunity comes our way then we will certainly explore that'.

Puri also said the company will look to expand in more destinations in Sri Lanka going forward.