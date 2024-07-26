ITC To Channel Rs 20,000 Crore Into Future Expansion, Says Sanjiv Puri

In the last financial year, the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate reported a 6.8% increase in gross revenue to Rs 69,446 crore, excluding the agri business, which faced an impact because of regulatory trade restrictions amid food-security concerns and inflation. The paperboards, paper and packaging segment also faced headwinds from muted demand in global markets, prevalence of low-priced Chinese supplies and surge in wood costs. On a net basis, revenue declined 1.1% to Rs 64,713 crore.

Non-cigarette revenue now accounts for about 65% of ITC's net revenue, according to Puri.

To ensure a future-ready fast-moving-consumer-goods portfolio, ITC has introduced nearly 100 innovative and distinct products last year. These offerings are strategically focused on key evolving segments, including health and nutrition, hygiene, protection and care, convenience, on-the-go solutions and indulgence, he said.

ITC's FMCG products now reach 250 million households with consumer spends of Rs 32,500 crore annually. The company has also expanded market coverage by two times, with three out of four retailers now selling its FMCG products.

"While near-term challenges remain a concern for the FMCG industry, ITC's innovative capacity, future-ready portfolio, resilient and agile supply chains, digital investments and focus on penetration-led growth position us well in the addressable market potential of Rs 5 lakh crore in our operating categories," Puri said.