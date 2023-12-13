ITC Outlines Hotels Expansion Plan As It Bets On Travel Surge

ITC Ltd. has chalked out a plan to aggressively expand its hotels footprint in the next five years as leisure and business travel is expected to explode.

ITC Hotels Co., soon to be demerged from the parent and listed as a separate entity, expects a 50% jump in room inventory in the next five years.

The company has a robust pipeline of managed properties—35 hotels and 3,200 keys. It aims to add 25 more within the next 24 months, with plans for 300 rooms being explored. Currently, it has a total of 131 hotels and 12,000 rooms across 80 locations.

"Over (the) next five years, ITC aims to reach 200 hotels and 18,000 keys, of which two-third keys would be managed," Sanjiv Puri, chairperson and managing director of ITC, has said while addressing the company's investor day. The managed keys in the premium segment are expected to increase to 45% over the next five years compared to 30% as of date, he said.

Puri underscored that there is a huge opportunity for growth in terms of arrivals of foreign tourists, which is still below 85% of the pre-pandemic level.

The brand profile comprises ITC Hotels and Mementos in the luxury segment, Welcomhotel in the upper upscale, Stori in the boutique space, Fortune in the mid and upscale, and WelcomHeritage in the heritage space.