ITC's Margin, Product Pricing To Drive Growth, Says Brokerages

ITC Ltd.'s focus on margin and product pricing is expected to drive its growth despite a slowdown in rural areas and the cigarette segment still being a challenge, according to brokerages.

The company demonstrated a better performance despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, inflation and taxation, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 10% in revenue and 11.6% in profit after tax over the financial year 2018–23, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The share of non-cigarette Ebitda has been rising with an improving return on invested capital and this should continue, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has said.

The company's shares are up more than 37% this year, outperforming benchmark S&P BSE Sensex’s 14% advance.

Thirty-five out of the 38 analysts tracking the stock have a 'buy' rating, while three recommend 'holds', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 12.3%.