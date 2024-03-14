ITC Hotels Forays Into NE With Property In Gangtok

Speaking on the occasion, ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha said: "We are honoured to bring brand Welcomhotel to Sikkim -- the first organic state in India and notable for its rich biodiversity. We have been consciously working towards growing our presence in the Eastern and Northeastern regions."

"We shall leverage ITC Hotels expertise in hospitality to enable enriching experiences for guests at Welcomhotel Gangtok, from showcasing elements of the local heritage to the leisure splendour of Sikkim," he added.