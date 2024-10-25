NDTV ProfitBusinessITC Hotels Demerger Expected Soon —What You Should Know
ADVERTISEMENT

ITC Hotels Demerger Expected Soon —What You Should Know

Eligible shareholders will get one share of the ITC Hotel Ltd. for every 10 shares held in ITC Ltd.

25 Oct 2024, 11:48 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ITC Hotel</p></div>
ITC Hotel
Cigarette and FMCG maker ITC Ltd. will be soon announcing the effective date for the demerger of its hotels business soon. The company informed the exchanges earlier this month that it has received approval from the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal for the same. The effective date, as per the scheme of the arrangement, is the first day of the subsequent month after the company formally acknowledges that all conditi...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT