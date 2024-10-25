ADVERTISEMENT
ITC Hotels Demerger Expected Soon —What You Should Know
Eligible shareholders will get one share of the ITC Hotel Ltd. for every 10 shares held in ITC Ltd.
Cigarette and FMCG maker ITC Ltd. will be soon announcing the effective date for the demerger of its hotels business soon. The company informed the exchanges earlier this month that it has received approval from the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal for the same. The effective date, as per the scheme of the arrangement, is the first day of the subsequent month after the company formally acknowledges that all conditi...
ADVERTISEMENT